Google CEO to go to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers as antitrust calls heat up

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chief Executive Sundar Pichai is set to go to Capitol Hill next week, according to the New York Post, as an antitrust bill aimed at big tech companies makes it way around to legislators and could severely impact their businesses.

The news outlet added that Pichai will meet with several lawmakers, including Senators Marco Rubio and John Thune, citing sources close to the situation.

Rubio and Thune may discuss several issues with Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Pichai, the Post added, including concerns that emails from Republican politicians to their supporters have been marked as spam.

The bill in question, known as the Internet Innovation and Choice Act, was written by a number of lawmakers, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley.

In March, the Depart of Justice signaled that it favored the legislation that would prevent tech giants such as Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) from favoring their own services over competitors.

The tech companies, who have expressed opposition for the bill in the past, have pointed out that it would make it more difficult to offer services.

A number of legislators, including members of both parties, as well as those from California, have also expressed skepticism on the bill in its current form, for a variety of reasons, including unduly targeting and extended government intervention.

In January, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook reportedly talked to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his views on the legislation.

That same month, an Apple lobbyist, Timothy Powderly warned that the legislation floating around in the Senate would hurt the company's privacy protection tool it rolled out last year and may aid “those who have been irresponsible with users’ data.”

Earlier this week, news reports indicated that Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) would let advertising rivals place ads on YouTube - a concession that offers a path to settle an EU antitrust investigation without a fine.