Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) have agreed to delay some implementation of their C-band 5G wireless airwaves for another year, the Federal Aviation Administration says - the latest in a long-running saga over potential wireless interference with aircraft and airports.

The carriers had agreed in January to de-power some wireless towers near airports and delay the switch-on of others, through July 5.

They're now touting an agreement that will allow for a "staged" approach in lifting limitations on the towers.

That gives airlines some time to retrofit equipment, particularly airplane radio altimeters - the instruments that give data on planes' altitude, which are crucial for bad-weather landings.

“We believe we have identified a path that will continue to enable aviation and 5G C-band wireless to safely co-exist,” says acting FAA chief Billy Nolen.

Amid concerns from the airlines, the FAA Friday said "Filters and replacement units for the mainline commercial fleet should be available on a schedule that would permit the work to be largely completed by July 2023. After that time, the wireless companies expect to operate their networks in urban areas with minimal restrictions."

"Under this agreement reached with the FAA, we will lift the voluntary limitations on our 5G network deployment around airports in a staged approach over the coming months meaning even more consumers and businesses will benefit from the tremendous capabilities of 5G technology," Verizon says in a statement.

While the worst predictions didn't come to pass, airlines in January suspended some U.S. flights amid concerns over the 5G spat.