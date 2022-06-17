Sidus Space stock falls 30% after rallying for two days on NASA contract news

Jun. 17, 2022 3:11 PM ETSIDUBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To Nasa)

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Sidus Space (SIDU) stock fell 30% on Friday after soaring two days in a row on news that it has been chosen to be a subcontractor on a NASA contract to develop next-generation space suits and equipment for spacewalks.

Shares of Sidus opened at $6.37, recently changing hands at $5.33, down 30%, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Sidus announced that it had been chosen to be a subcontractor for Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace team, which has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to $3.8B over 12 years to develop next-generation space gear.

Sidus shares rocketed 225% on Wednesday following the news. The stock gained another 63% on Thursday.

Sidus is a developer and manufacturer of small satellites and space-related hardware. The company went public on Dec. 14 through an initial public offering that raised $15M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.