Sidus Space stock falls 30% after rallying for two days on NASA contract news

Sidus Space (SIDU) stock fell 30% on Friday after soaring two days in a row on news that it has been chosen to be a subcontractor on a NASA contract to develop next-generation space suits and equipment for spacewalks.

Shares of Sidus opened at $6.37, recently changing hands at $5.33, down 30%, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Sidus announced that it had been chosen to be a subcontractor for Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace team, which has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to $3.8B over 12 years to develop next-generation space gear.

Sidus shares rocketed 225% on Wednesday following the news. The stock gained another 63% on Thursday.

Sidus is a developer and manufacturer of small satellites and space-related hardware. The company went public on Dec. 14 through an initial public offering that raised $15M.