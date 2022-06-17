Beam rallies over 10% as BMO launches overage
Jun. 17, 2022 3:25 PM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Gene editing company Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) added over 10% on Friday even after BMO Capital Markets initiated its coverage with a Market Perform rating.
- Despite the potential of Beam’s (BEAM) gene editing technology, the analyst Kostas Biliouris thinks that the current risk-reward setup already indicates its clinical success. Biliouris issued a $41 per share target on the stock to imply a premium of ~27% to the last close.
- Beam’s (BEAM) base editing technology “is differentiated preclinically, with best-in-class potential, but clinical de-risking is yet to be established,” the analyst added, yet forecasting long-term optionality given the company’s diversified pipeline and partnerships.
- Noting that competitive therapies could be approved in ~2023, Biliouris projects limited market penetration for Beam’s (BEAM) lead assets in the hemoglobinopathies with enrollment of BEACON-101 trial for sickle cell disease candidate, BEAM-101 planned for 2H 2022.
- Biliouris’s views on Beam (BEAM) come at a time when the company shares have lost more than 58% over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.