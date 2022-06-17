Despite debt being the instrument of its demise, a request by bankrupt cosmetics retailer Revlon (NYSE:REV) to borrow an additional $375M was approved in bankruptcy court proceedings on Friday.

Per a Reuters report, the company argued it needed the additional capital to “shore up supply chain problems” and prepare itself to continue offering its products through the end of the year as it enters chapter 11 protection.

Revlon representatives told the court that the retailer was down to just $6M in cash against billions in debt. This dire situation made a loan an absolutely necessary lifeline as vendors threatened to withhold shipments until receipt of payment.

A Southern District of New York judge subsequently approved the motion after a Friday morning hearing.

Shares of the New York-based retailer marked a triple-digit gain on Friday afternoon despite pending delisting.

The mammoth gain on Friday adds to a stark run for the stock in recent days that has defied market expectations. Since Monday’s nadir, the stock has surged over 250% to the upside.

