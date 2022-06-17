Alpha Tau stock retreats after rallying 25% in prior session on production update

Jun. 17, 2022 3:36 PM ETDRTSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Israeli medical device maker Alpha Tau (DRTS) slid 11% on Friday after rallying 25% the previous day on news that it had received two licenses that would enable it to expand production.

Alpha Tau shares opened at $11.75, recently changing hands at $11.09, down 11%, at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, Alpha Tau announced that it had received a new radioactive license for its manufacturing facility in Jerusalem and an expanded radioactive license for its site in Lawrence, Mass.

Shares of Alpha Tau shot up 25% on Thursday to close at $12.41.

Based in Israel, Alpha Tau has developed an alpha radiation therapy device called Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The company went public in late February through a merger with SPAC Healthcare Capital that valued the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $1B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.