SBA Communications replaces two retiring executives

Jun. 17, 2022 3:54 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Global Connection Lines - Global Business, Data Exchange, Travel Routes - Multi Colored

DKosig/E+ via Getty Images

  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) has made two leadership changes amid executive retirements.
  • Kurt Bagwell, the company's president - International, and Thomas Hunt, chief administrative officer and general counsel, will each retire from their current roles effective Jan. 1.
  • Bagwell has had a 21-year career at SBA, and Hunt joined in 2000 as general counsel after serving as the company's primary outside counsel.
  • They're being succeeded by two other longtime SBA officers. Richard Cane, currently senior VP - International, will succeed Bagwell in the International leadership role. And Joshua Koenig, currently senior VP, Legal - International, will take over Hunt's role.
  • Bagwell and Hunt will remain employees of SBA through March 2023 in order to support the transition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.