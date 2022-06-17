SBA Communications replaces two retiring executives
Jun. 17, 2022 3:54 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) has made two leadership changes amid executive retirements.
- Kurt Bagwell, the company's president - International, and Thomas Hunt, chief administrative officer and general counsel, will each retire from their current roles effective Jan. 1.
- Bagwell has had a 21-year career at SBA, and Hunt joined in 2000 as general counsel after serving as the company's primary outside counsel.
- They're being succeeded by two other longtime SBA officers. Richard Cane, currently senior VP - International, will succeed Bagwell in the International leadership role. And Joshua Koenig, currently senior VP, Legal - International, will take over Hunt's role.
- Bagwell and Hunt will remain employees of SBA through March 2023 in order to support the transition.