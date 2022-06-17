SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock soared 51% on Friday.

Shares of the voice AI technology developer opened at $2.67, recently changing hands at $4.02, up 51%, at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. Despite the jump, the stock was still down 37% from 30 days ago.

SoundHound made its market debut on April 28 after merging with SPAC Archimedes Tech.

Archimedes and SoundHound announced plans to combine in November through a deal that valued SoundHound with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.