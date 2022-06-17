SoundHound AI stock soars 51%

Jun. 17, 2022 3:58 PM ETSoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock soared 51% on Friday.

Shares of the voice AI technology developer opened at $2.67, recently changing hands at $4.02, up 51%, at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. Despite the jump, the stock was still down 37% from 30 days ago.

SoundHound made its market debut on April 28 after merging with SPAC Archimedes Tech.

Archimedes and SoundHound announced plans to combine in November through a deal that valued SoundHound with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.