WHO panel backs Omicron-targeting vaccine as booster dose

Jun. 17, 2022

  • An independent group of experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that an updated vaccine for the Omicron variant could be beneficial as the COVID-19 virus transforms since the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019.
  • Citing available data, the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said that such a vaccine, if available, could best be administered as a booster dose to those who previously received the primary series of the vaccine.
  • The vaccines could be considered for global use by the WHO following a potential emergency use authorization or approval by a stringent national regulatory body, the panel added.
  • Updated COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) are currently under the rolling review of European regulators.
