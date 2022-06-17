WHO panel backs Omicron-targeting vaccine as booster dose
Jun. 17, 2022 3:59 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- An independent group of experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that an updated vaccine for the Omicron variant could be beneficial as the COVID-19 virus transforms since the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019.
- Citing available data, the WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said that such a vaccine, if available, could best be administered as a booster dose to those who previously received the primary series of the vaccine.
- The vaccines could be considered for global use by the WHO following a potential emergency use authorization or approval by a stringent national regulatory body, the panel added.
- Updated COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) are currently under the rolling review of European regulators.