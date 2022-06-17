Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) executive ranks are seeing another shakeup on Friday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, North American business head Rossann Williams is the latest high-ranking employee to head for the exits. The paper reported that she will officially depart at the close of June, ending a 17 year tenure with the Seattle-based coffee chain. She is set to be replaced by the current head of the Asia Pacific division, Sara Trilling.

Williams is seen as a key departure given her central role in combating unionization pushes by Starbucks (SBUX) employees across the country.

Williams is the latest executive to exit since CEO Howard Schultz stepped back into the top role at the company, replacing Kevin Johnson in April. Former general counsel Rachel Gonzalez was removed from her role, effective as of May 20.

