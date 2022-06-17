Innocan Pharma files patent application for vaginal atrophy treatment

Jun. 17, 2022

  • Innocan Pharma (OTCQB:INNPF), a company developing cannabis-based treatments, on Friday said it had filed a new patent application for a treatment for vaginal atrophy.
  • Vaginal atrophy is a condition associated with loss of moisture, thinning, and inflammation of the vaginal walls, which can be due to decrease in estrogen levels in women.
  • Israel-based micro-cap company INNPF said the patent application covers compositions which can be used to alleviate vaginal dryness and vaginal atrophy.
  • With this new application, INNPF's intellectual property portfolio continues to expand.
