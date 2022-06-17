Acadia antipsychotic therapy snubbed by FDA panel
Jun. 17, 2022
- An independent group of experts advising the FDA voted against label expansion of antipsychotic therapy pimavanserin developed by commercial-stage biotech Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Friday.
- Three members of the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) voted for the approval of pimavanserin for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis while nine voted against the decision.
- The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations. The FDA has assigned Aug. 04 as action date for its decision.
- Pimavanserin is already approved as Nuplazid for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
- The Wall Street issued mixed views on the approvability of Pimavanserin for ADP after the FDA published briefing documents earlier this week.
- Acadia (ACAD) shares were on hold for trading ahead of the AdCom meeting.