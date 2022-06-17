Meta launching store for digital clothing in metaverse
Jun. 17, 2022 4:13 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making its next metaverse commerce move, launching a store to sell designer digital clothing for users' virtual avatars.
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the store in Instagram Live Friday, Reuters reports.
- And while it's meant to be an open marketplace where developers can make and sell outfits, the store has some high-profile initial brand partners, including Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, Zuckerberg said.
- In April, Reuters reported that Meta planned to take a cut of almost half of creators' sales of digital goods and services inside its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds.