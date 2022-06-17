Meta launching store for digital clothing in metaverse

Jun. 17, 2022

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making its next metaverse commerce move, launching a store to sell designer digital clothing for users' virtual avatars.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the store in Instagram Live Friday, Reuters reports.
  • And while it's meant to be an open marketplace where developers can make and sell outfits, the store has some high-profile initial brand partners, including Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, Zuckerberg said.
  • In April, Reuters reported that Meta planned to take a cut of almost half of creators' sales of digital goods and services inside its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds.
