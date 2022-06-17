Northfield Bancorp completes $62.0M private placement offering
Jun. 17, 2022 4:21 PM ETNorthfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) completed a private placement offering of $62.0M 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, due Jun. 30, 2032.
- The notes, intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes, were issued to certain qualified institutional buyers.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including for a share buyback.
- Luse Gorman, PC was a legal counsel, Piper Sandler & Co. served as lead placement agent and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as co-placement agent.
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to Piper Sandler & Co. and D.A. Davidson & Co.
- Shares were trading +3.00% post-market.
- Source: Press Release