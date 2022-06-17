Northfield Bancorp completes $62.0M private placement offering

  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) completed a private placement offering of $62.0M 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, due Jun. 30, 2032.
  • The notes, intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes, were issued to certain qualified institutional buyers.
  • The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including for a share buyback.
  • Luse Gorman, PC was a legal counsel, Piper Sandler & Co. served as lead placement agent and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as co-placement agent.
  • Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to Piper Sandler & Co. and D.A. Davidson & Co.
  • Shares were trading +3.00% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
