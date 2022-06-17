Galmed Pharma receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Jun. 17, 2022 4:21 PM ETGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Galmed Pharma (NASDAQ:GLMD) said on Friday it had received a letter from the Nasdaq saying that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.
- The Company has until December 12 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- The Company can regain compliance, if at any time during this 180 day period, the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, it added.