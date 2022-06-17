Team gets NYSE non-compliance notice on market cap, shareholders' equity
Jun. 17, 2022 4:23 PM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Team (NYSE:TISI) said Friday it received an NYSE notice that it was not in compliance with continued listing rules as its market cap over 30 days and its shareholders' equity have been less than $50M each.
- TISI eyes submitting a plan within 45 days of receiving the notice.
- The firm is considering all options to regain compliance with NYSE's continued listing rules.
- TISI can provide no assurances that it will be able to maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE.
- The firm in Apr. had regained compliance with NYSE's minimum bid price rule.