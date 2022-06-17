The Environmental Protection Agency was ordered by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to reassess whether glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) popular Roundup weedkiller, poses unreasonable risks to humans and the environment, Reuters reports.

The court agreed with environmental, farmworker and food-safety advocacy groups that the EPA did not adequately consider whether glyphosate causes cancer and threatens endangered species when the agency reauthorized the use of glyphosate in January 2020.

Groups opposing glyphosate faulted the EPA for rubber-stamping its approval of the weedkiller despite its alleged harms.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has faced tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming that Roundup causes cancer and other illnesses; the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide soon whether to hear the company's appeal of a $25M damages award to a California man who blamed Roundup for his cancer.