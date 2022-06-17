Nasdaq sends non-compliance notice to G Medical Innovations Holdings

  • Nasdaq Stock Market LLC sent a written notice to G Medical Innovations Holdings (NASDAQ:GMVD) over non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • The listing rules require listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and the healthcare company closed at $0.66 today.
  • The stock exchange has granted GMVD a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company said the notice does not have any immediate effect on the Nasdaq listing or the trading of its ordinary shares.
