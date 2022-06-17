Nasdaq sends non-compliance notice to G Medical Innovations Holdings
Jun. 17, 2022 4:42 PM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq Stock Market LLC sent a written notice to G Medical Innovations Holdings (NASDAQ:GMVD) over non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
- The listing rules require listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and the healthcare company closed at $0.66 today.
- The stock exchange has granted GMVD a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- The company said the notice does not have any immediate effect on the Nasdaq listing or the trading of its ordinary shares.
- Source: Press Release