Versus Systems gets Nasdaq notification on minimum bid price requirement

Jun. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETVersus Systems Inc. (VS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) on Friday said that it had got a notification from Nasdaq that the company was not in compliance with a listing rule on minimum bid price requirement.
  • The bid price of the company's shares was below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days from May 2 to June 13.
  • The company said the notice does not impact its listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
  • VS has 180 days, or until Dec. 12, to regain compliance.
  • VS stock earlier closed +7.7% at $0.58.
