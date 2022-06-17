Versus Systems gets Nasdaq notification on minimum bid price requirement
Jun. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETVersus Systems Inc. (VS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) on Friday said that it had got a notification from Nasdaq that the company was not in compliance with a listing rule on minimum bid price requirement.
- The bid price of the company's shares was below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days from May 2 to June 13.
- The company said the notice does not impact its listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
- VS has 180 days, or until Dec. 12, to regain compliance.
- VS stock earlier closed +7.7% at $0.58.