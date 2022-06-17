PolarityTE files secondary offering for up to 4.75M shares
Jun. 17, 2022 4:57 PM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) on Friday filed a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. SEC for the offering and resale of up to 4.75M shares by a selling shareholder.
- The selling shareholder is New York-based Armistice Capital Master Fund c/o Armistice Capital, LLC.
- The number of shares of the company owned by Armistice before the offering was 7.33M, and will be 2.58M shares after the offering.
- PTE will not get any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder.
- PTE stock earlier closed -2.4% at $1.65.