PolarityTE files secondary offering for up to 4.75M shares

Jun. 17, 2022 4:57 PM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) on Friday filed a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. SEC for the offering and resale of up to 4.75M shares by a selling shareholder.
  • The selling shareholder is New York-based Armistice Capital Master Fund c/o Armistice Capital, LLC.
  • The number of shares of the company owned by Armistice before the offering was 7.33M, and will be 2.58M shares after the offering.
  • PTE will not get any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder.
  • PTE stock earlier closed -2.4% at $1.65.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.