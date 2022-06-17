Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Jun. 17, 2022 5:09 PM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) said it had received a notice from the Nasdaq stating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq rule.
  • The Company has 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or December 14 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.
  • "If at any time before December 14, 2022, the bid price of the common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance," the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.