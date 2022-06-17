Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Jun. 17, 2022 5:09 PM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) said it had received a notice from the Nasdaq stating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq rule.
- The Company has 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or December 14 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.
- "If at any time before December 14, 2022, the bid price of the common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance," the company said.