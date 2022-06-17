A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission draft environmental review cleared the Spire STL Pipeline (NYSE:SR), bringing the project closer to a new long-term authorization, S&P Global Platts reported on Friday.

The 65-mile pipeline that runs through parts of Illinois and Missouri has been operating since December under a temporary FERC certificate so it could remain in service while the Commission examined issues raised by the D.C. Circuit Court that vacated the pipeline's certificate in June 2021.

FERC staff said in the draft review that allowing the continued operation of the pipeline would not cause significant harm to the environment, but it also recommended additional mitigation measures such as plants or fences "to reduce visual impacts on residences" from meter stations.

Environmental concerns were not the reason for Spire's (SR) setback, but S&P Global Platts views the positive draft environmental impact statement as an important step toward a FERC decision on a long-term permit for the project.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously declined to hear Spire's appeal of the Circuit Court ruling.