President Joe Biden's team and congressional Democrats are in advanced talks on legislation that seeks to tame inflation, revive parts of his stalled economic agenda, and lower the deficit, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the talks.

While negotiations are ongoing, the package is likely to include a limit on the price of insulin and federal investments in both clean energy and fossil fuels, they said. The legislation would also trim the budget deficit and increase taxes on corporations, the wealthy, or both.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has held up previous packages backed by Biden, is playing a key role in the negotiations, the people told Bloomberg. Two people said an agreement could come as soon as next week, though others were more cautious.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Biden hinted at progress being made for a new domestic spending bill. Regarding the effort to cap insulin prices to $35 per month, he said, "We have the votes to do it."

He also suggested that there's a consensus on tax credits for winterizing homes, which could lower utility bills, and to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing to address supply chain issues.

