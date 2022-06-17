Nasdaq sends non-compliance notice to Tiziana Life Sciences

Jun. 17, 2022

  • Nasdaq Stock Market LLC sent a non-compliance notice to the biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) over minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • The notice, received Jun. 14, stated that the company is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company has 180 days, or until Dec. 12, to regain compliance with the requirement. TLSA needs to have its closing bid price meet or exceed $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days.
  • The company said the notice has no current effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities.
  • Shares were trading +3.75% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
