Wall Street ended Friday's trading with a mixed performance, as investors attempted to halt the sharp declines that have marked the previous few days. The Nasdaq bounced back from recent weakness, while the Dow ended the session fractionally lower.

Energy stocks were the main barriers to a more obvious rebound. The sector plunged amid a sharp drop in oil prices, with names like W&T Offshore (WTI), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Devon Energy (DVN) and ConocoPhillips (COP) all posting notable losses.

Elsewhere, mounting concerns about the housing sector contributed to a further slide in Dream Finders Homes (DFH), which reached a new 52-week low following an analyst's downgrade. Meanwhile, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was another standout decliner, falling after a hush-money scandal forced a major leadership change.

On the upside, Revlon (REV) nearly doubled in value following chatter that it could find a buyer, despite declaring bankruptcy earlier this week.

Sector In Focus

Energy stocks suffered their worst weekly decline since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago, as worries about a potential recession undermined some of the demand assumptions that fueled substantial gains in the sector earlier this year.

The slide continued on Friday, with the overall energy segment plunging more than 5% during the session. This selling pressure came amid a massive drop in oil prices, which plunged about 6.5% to a level below $110 a barrel.

In terms of individual stocks, W&T Offshore (WTI) was among the worst performers in the group, retreating by 14%. At the same time, Diamondback Energy (FANG) dropped nearly 9%, while Devon Energy (DVN) and ConocoPhillips (COP) declined more than 8%.

Standout Gainer

Revlon (REV) spiked more than 90% amid reports that the bankrupt beauty company could find a buyer. The rally continues a rollercoaster couple of weeks for the stock.

According to ET Now, India-based Reliance Industries is weighing a possible bid from REV, which declared bankruptcy earlier this week. Reliance already owns private label cosmetics brand Glimmer.

Late last week and early this week, REV plunged to a 52-week low of $1.08, losing nearly three-quarters of its value over the course of two trading sessions, as investors fled from the stock as it became clear that the beauty products maker would declare bankruptcy.

From there, the stock has rebounded significantly, amid speculation that it can still find a buyer, despite entering bankruptcy. This included an advance of $1.78 on Friday, with the stock closing at $3.73.

Standout Loser

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) lost ground after a scandal prompted a high-profile leadership change at the pro wrestling promoter. The news triggered a 4% decline, taking the stock further off a 52-week high reached earlier this month.

WWE revealed that Vincent McMahon would step down from his roles of chairman and CEO amid an ongoing investigation into secret deals meant to silence a former employee who had a relationship with McMahon. He will be replaced by Stephanie McMahon, who becomes interim CEO.

WWE ended Friday's trading at $62.51, a decline of $2.36 on the day. Shares had reached an intraday 52-week high of $68.73.

Notable New Low

An analyst's downgrade and general skepticism about the health of the housing sector prompted aggressive selling in shares of Dream Finders Homes (DFH), which fell 10% on the session to reach a new 52-week low.

The decline came after Bank of America downgraded the homebuilder to Underperform from Neutral. Analyst Rafe Jadrosich cited data suggesting a deterioration in home demand, as well as a spike in mortgage rates and a weakening economic outlook.

DFH plunged $1.18 on the day to close at $10.64. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $10.14.

Shares have fallen in the past two weeks, spurred lower by a general decline in the housing sector, dragged down in an investing climate marked by rising interest rates and a murky economy. DFH has plunged 40% since the end of May.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.