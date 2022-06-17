Hempacco (HPCO), a maker of hemp-based cigarettes, has disclosed terms for a proposed $15M initial public offering.

The company said it plans on offering 3M shares priced between $4 and $6 per share, which would raise $15M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy 15% of the shares to be offered at the IPO price to cover overallotments. Boustead Securities is serving as bookrunner.

Following the offering, Green Globe International will own approximately 80% of the company’s outstanding common shares.

Hempacco manufactures and sells an in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes called The Real Stuff Smokables. The company has entered into joint venture agreements to launch other brands, including Cheech & Chong-branded smokables. Hempacco also manufactures hemp rolling papers for HBI International.

For 2021, Hempacco reported a net loss of $1.9M on revenue of $1.2M.

The company said it also has patented technology for spaying the hemp used in its cigarettes with terpenes for flavoring, cannabidiol and cannabigerol. The hemp-based cigarettes are free of both tobacco and nicotine.

