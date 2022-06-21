Local Bounti files registration for ~7.56M shares
Jun. 21, 2022 3:44 PM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) files for registration on ~7.56M shares issued in connection with its recent $122.5M acquisition of Pete's and a $200M financing deal with Cargill.
- The filing covers ~5.65M shares, as well as warrants to purchase 1.93M shares of common stock.
- The shares and warrants are owned by Cargill, Mosiac Capital Investors, True West Capital Partners and other large investors.
- The registration will allow the parties to sell their shares from time to time. However, LOCL will not receive any of the sale proceeds.
(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to LOCL's filing as a secondary offering rather than a share registration.)