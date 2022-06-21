Local Bounti files registration for ~7.56M shares

Jun. 21, 2022 3:44 PM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCLfiles for registration on ~7.56M shares issued in connection with its recent $122.5M acquisition of Pete's and a $200M financing deal with Cargill.
  • The filing covers ~5.65M shares, as well as warrants to purchase 1.93M shares of common stock.
  • The shares and warrants are owned by Cargill, Mosiac Capital Investors, True West Capital Partners and other large investors.
  • The registration will allow the parties to sell their shares from time to time. However, LOCL will not receive any of the sale proceeds.

    • (Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to LOCL's filing as a secondary offering rather than a share registration.)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.