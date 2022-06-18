Paya Holdings is said to explore takeover after interest
Jun. 17, 2022 9:51 PM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Payment technology company Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is said to be evaluating a potential sale after getting takeover interest.
- Paya (PAYA) is working with an adviser and large publicly traded payment firms are said to be interested, according to a Bloomberg report. Paya has a market cap of $722 million.
- Paya (PAYA) went public in October 2020 through a deal with a Betsy Cohen-back SPAC. Private equity firm GTCR is Paya's biggest holder.
- Late last month Paya (PAYA) announced the election of Debora Boyda to its board.