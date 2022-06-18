Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Benson Hill at the top; Chemours drops to bottom

The S&P Materials sector closed the trading week in red at -5.27%. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was also down around 6%.

Gold and palladium witnessed sharp declines on Monday, as the dollar rallied on the increasing likelihood of steep interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed -2.3% to $1,832.10/oz and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) ended -3.2% to $21.25/oz. Gold spot price settled at $1,838.71/oz. on Friday, down 1.72% for the week, while silver prices contracted 1.01%.

Iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange posted a sixth straight decline on Friday, marking its steepest weekly drop in four months, as Chinese steel mills cut production due to weakening profits and demand prospects. As per Reuters, the most-traded Dalian iron ore (SCO:COM) for September delivery ended daytime trading -5.9% at 821.50 yuan/metric ton ($122.64) after falling as low as 815.50 yuan, the lowest since May 26.

Copper prices recovered slightly on Friday, after slumping by 1.7% on Thursday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange grew 0.4% to $9,107/ton on likelihood of a strike in the world's biggest copper producer Chile and signs of improvement in top buyer China's economy.

Lumber futures (LB1:COM) also made a recovery this week, after sinking to its lowest in nine months last week. It ended the week at $581.10 per 1,000 board feet, up 10%.

Take a look at this week's top gainers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

Benson Hill (BHIL) +25.44%

Lightwave Logic (LWLG) +19%

Dakota Gold (DC) +11.96%

Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) +9.09%

Perimeter Solutions (PRM) +8.60%

The week's losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):

Chemours (CC) -18.96%

Olin (OLN) -18.90%

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) -18.52%

Enviva (EVA) -17.39%

Westlake (WLK) -15.85%

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).