CDC advisors endorse COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months
Jun. 18, 2022 1:58 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- A panel of CDC advisors on Saturday unanimously recommended COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) for children between the ages of six months and five years old.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to give final approval soon. The first jabs could be given as soon as Tuesday, The New York Times reported.
- The vote by the CDC's Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices follows that of a U.S. FDA advisory panel earlier this week. Their vote was also unanimous for both vaccines.
- The FDA on Friday authorized the vaccine in this youngest age group.