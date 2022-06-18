CDC advisors endorse COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months

Jun. 18, 2022 1:58 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments

Getting a Bandage After a Vaccine

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • A panel of CDC advisors on Saturday unanimously recommended COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) for children between the ages of six months and five years old.
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to give final approval soon. The first jabs could be given as soon as Tuesday, The New York Times reported.
  • The vote by the CDC's Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices follows that of a U.S. FDA advisory panel earlier this week. Their vote was also unanimous for both vaccines.
  • The FDA on Friday authorized the vaccine in this youngest age group.
