Apple workers in Maryland vote to unionize

Jun. 19, 2022 8:37 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor23 Comments

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland have voted in favor of joining a union.
  • They are the first Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) employees to join organized labor. The company has been against unionization.
  • Organizers announced the outcome in a tweet, saying: "We did it Towson! We won our union vote! Thanks to all who worked so hard and all who supported! Now we celebrate with @machinistsunion. Tomorrow we keep organizing."
  • The vote was 65 to 33 with about 110 employees eligible to vote, CNBC reported.
  • Organizers wrote to CEO Tim Cook asking that he voluntarily recognize the union.
  • Apple's (AAPL) head of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, has pushed back in May against the notion of the tech giant's stores forming unions.
