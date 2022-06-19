Apple workers in Maryland vote to unionize
Jun. 19, 2022 8:37 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland have voted in favor of joining a union.
- They are the first Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) employees to join organized labor. The company has been against unionization.
- Organizers announced the outcome in a tweet, saying: "We did it Towson! We won our union vote! Thanks to all who worked so hard and all who supported! Now we celebrate with @machinistsunion. Tomorrow we keep organizing."
- The vote was 65 to 33 with about 110 employees eligible to vote, CNBC reported.
- Organizers wrote to CEO Tim Cook asking that he voluntarily recognize the union.
- Apple's (AAPL) head of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, has pushed back in May against the notion of the tech giant's stores forming unions.