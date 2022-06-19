Dogecoin surges after Elon Musk tweets his support, says he's buying

Dogecoin cryptocurrency physical coin held between two fingers.

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) spikes 9% on Sunday after Elon Musk said he's buying the cryptocurrency and will "keep supporting" it.
  • Musk's tweet, expressing support for the token that started out as a joke, comes after a dogecoin investor had filed a lawsuit against the billionaire seeking $258B and alleging that Musk is running a pyramid scheme.
  • Dogecoin (DOG-USD) jumped to a peak of $0.64 in May 2021 during a broader crypto surge and during the meme stock frenzy. Musk's tweets Recently, it's trading at about $0.06.
  • in the broader crypto market, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is rising 2.9%, at $19.5K, ethereum (ETH-USD) +5.0% to $1.04K, litecoin (LTC-USD) +14% to $1.03, Binance coin (BNB-USD) +4.4% to $208.47, solana (SOL-USD) +8.8% to $32.38.
  • In May 2021, the token jumped 30% after Musk tweeted that he was working with DOGE developers to improve system transaction efficiency .
