Fed's rate hikes will take a couple of years to bring inflation to 2%, Mester says

Last week, the Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate by 75 basis points, 25 bps more than officials had been signaling for weeks, because the May consumer price index ("CPI") numbers came in worse than expected. The bigger-than-signaled hike demonstrates the central bank's commitment to bring down inflation and its willingness to be nimble in responding to incoming data, Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan in "Face the Nation."

"Frankly, the May CPI report basically was bad across the board in terms of we didn't really see inflation stabilize," ester said. "In fact some of the measures actually looked worse in May than in April."

"We've also said that we need to be nimble in this period of uncertainty. And when we see data moving in the wrong direction or continuing to move in the wrong direction and information that inflation expectations — not only in the short-run but even in the long-run are moving up, that was convincing to me that it was appropriate to move at a bigger clip than what we had signaled early on," she explained.

Mester acknowledges that the Fed only can influence the demand side of the supply-demand equation. And that means it will take a couple of years for inflation to get down to the Fed's 2% goal as the supply side also needs to adjust.

She explains the Fed's strategy. "We've got to get monetary policy in a good place to combat that excessive demand, and the excessive demand that really is driving price pressures. That's what we can do with our tools, and we're committed to do that."

But the aggressive rate hike could also slow the economy down too much, some have argued, increasing the risk that it will tip into a recession.

"The recession risks are rising, partly because monetary policy could have pivoted a little earlier than it did," Mester said. "We're doing that now by moving interest rates up, but there's a lot of other things going on as well. The Ukraine situation, which is a tragedy, has really led to that high oil prices that everyone's feeling the brunt of."

She's not predicting a recession, though. Looking at the Federal Reserve's summary of economic projections: "We do have growth slowing to a little below trend growth and we do have unemployment moving up a little bit, and that's okay. We do want to see some slowing of demand to get it in line with supply."

The execution will require a deft touch. "What we're going to be navigating, though, is setting our policy rates — our interest rates — so that we can maintain a healthy economy and healthy labor markets as we go through this period," Mester said.

"What we're looking at is getting interest rates up to more normal levels so that we can stem some of the oversized demand momentum in the economy and bring it back down so that we can release some of those inflationary pressures," she said.

Earlier Janet Yellen said inflation is too high that that a gas tax holiday is worth considering.

