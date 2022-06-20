Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) holders should vote for CEO Eileen Drake and her slates of candidates for the board, proxy adviser ISS recommended in a bitter fight between the CEO and Chairman Warren Lichtenstein.

"We greatly appreciate the support from ISS and our shareholders for the Independent Slate," Drake said in a statement on Saturday. "We look forward to continuing to deliver tremendous value for the Company and our shareholders."

The lSS recommendation comes as holders are set to vote June 30 at special holder meeting in a fight that has divided the rocket maker's board. Lichtenstein and his Steel group have nominated a slate of eight directors for the board.

Lichtenstein, who collectively with his affiliates owns 5.5% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other.

Lichenstein had a victory in court on Thursday when a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled that Drake violated a court order by using company funds in a proxy battle with Lichtenstein.

The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.