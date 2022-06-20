Markets start week on mixed note, inflation and recession in focus
Jun. 20, 2022 1:44 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.30%.
- China +0.07%. China maintains one-year loan prime rate at 3.70% and 5-year loan prime rate at 4.45%.
- Hong Kong +0.02%.
- Australia -0.67%.
- U.S. markets closed lower for the third-straight week, largest weekly percentage decline since March 2020. Energy sector lead the decline falling 17% during the last week, amid 8.4% fall in Crude prices.
- Bitcoin hovers around $20K after volatile weekend. On early Saturday, Bitcoin breached $20K mark for the first time since Dec. 2020. Bitcoin hit low of $17,983.7 on Sunday.
- In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gain 17 cents to $108.12 a barrel.
- U.S. markets are closed today to observe the Juneteenth holiday, which fell on Sunday. U.S. futures are trading flat. Nasdaq currently trading at +0.29%, pares gain of 1.3%. Dow -0.05%, S&P 500 +0.09%.
- European markets has limited economic releases today. Germany to release May PPI data, Eurozone to report April Construction Output.