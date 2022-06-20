Pfizer to buy 8.1% stake in Valneva to support Lyme disease vaccine
Jun. 20, 2022
- Valneva (VALN) (OTCPK:INRLF) rose on the Paris stock exchange on Monday in reaction to an agreement under which Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will purchase an 8.1% stake in the French vaccine maker to further support their collaboration for a vaccine against Lyme Disease.
- In 2020, Valneva (VALN) and Pfizer (PFE) teamed up for the development of a Lyme disease vaccine called VLA15, which is set to enter a late-stage trial in 3Q 2022.
- Per the terms of the latest equity subscription agreement, Pfizer (PFE) will invest $95M (€90.5M), representing 8.1% of Valneva’s (VALN) share capital at €9.49 apiece.
- Valneva (VALN) intends to use the proceeds to fund its contribution to Phase 3 development of the Lyme disease program.
- Additionally, Valneva (VALN) and Pfizer (PFE) have updated the terms of their partnership for VLA15.
- According to the revised collaboration, Valneva (VALN) has increased its share of remaining development costs to 40% from 30% and agreed to 14% – 22% royalties compared to 19% in the initial deal.
