Pfizer to buy 8.1% stake in Valneva to support Lyme disease vaccine

Jun. 20, 2022 5:20 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)VALN, INRLFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Valneva (VALN) (OTCPK:INRLF) rose on the Paris stock exchange on Monday in reaction to an agreement under which Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will purchase an 8.1% stake in the French vaccine maker to further support their collaboration for a vaccine against Lyme Disease.
  • In 2020, Valneva (VALN) and Pfizer (PFE) teamed up for the development of a Lyme disease vaccine called VLA15, which is set to enter a late-stage trial in 3Q 2022.
  • Per the terms of the latest equity subscription agreement, Pfizer (PFE) will invest $95M (€90.5M), representing 8.1% of Valneva’s (VALN) share capital at €9.49 apiece.
  • Valneva (VALN) intends to use the proceeds to fund its contribution to Phase 3 development of the Lyme disease program.
  • Additionally, Valneva (VALN) and Pfizer (PFE) have updated the terms of their partnership for VLA15.
  • According to the revised collaboration, Valneva (VALN) has increased its share of remaining development costs to 40% from 30% and agreed to 14% – 22% royalties compared to 19% in the initial deal.
  • Read: Last month, Pfizer (PFE) agreed to acquire the migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) for $11.6B in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.