TransGlobe Energy reports operations update

Jun. 20, 2022 8:00 AM ETTransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) reports production averaged 12.1 MBoepd in Q2, 2022 to 11 June vs. Q1 average of 12.4 MBoepd.
  • Full Canadian production restored in May following completion of planned maintenance at a major processing plant owned by a third party. Canadian June production has averaged 2,727 boed for the month to 11 June vs. Q1 average of 2,355 boed.
  • Corporate production remains in line with 2022 annual guidance of 12.4-13.4 MBoepd.
  • The Company sold a ~451 Mbbl cargo of Egypt entitlement crude oil for proceeds of ~$46M.
  • Source: Press Release
