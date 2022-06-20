TransGlobe Energy reports operations update
Jun. 20, 2022
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) reports production averaged 12.1 MBoepd in Q2, 2022 to 11 June vs. Q1 average of 12.4 MBoepd.
- Full Canadian production restored in May following completion of planned maintenance at a major processing plant owned by a third party. Canadian June production has averaged 2,727 boed for the month to 11 June vs. Q1 average of 2,355 boed.
- Corporate production remains in line with 2022 annual guidance of 12.4-13.4 MBoepd.
- The Company sold a ~451 Mbbl cargo of Egypt entitlement crude oil for proceeds of ~$46M.
