Oxford Bank appoints Jesse A. Deering as CFO
Jun. 20, 2022 9:39 AM ETOxford Bank Corporation (OXBC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Oxford Bank (OTCPK:OXBC) appoints Jesse A. Deering as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 20, 2022, replacing Mr. Richard K. Miller.
- Mr. Miller to remain with the Company through a transition period.
- Mr. Miller has served as SVP & CFO of Oxford and the Bank since September 18, 2017.
- Mr. Deering has spent 17 years with the former Mackinac Financial Corporation and mBank where he served the last 5 years as the collective organization's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.
- Source: Press Release