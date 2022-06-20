ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) said on Monday it signed a deal with Qatar for the $29B North Field East expansion project that will boost the country's position as the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Conoc's (COP) arrangement is similar to that announced with Eni over the weekend and implies a 3.12% stake in the overall North Field East project.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the partnerships with international companies would be for a period of 27 years, Reuters reports.

"None of us knows how long this is going to last," Conoco (COP) CEO Ryan Lance said, according to Bloomberg, referring to the large price swings in the gas market. "We have to be prepared for it lasting months and even years."

In all, the North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will increase Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126M metric tons/year from 77M by 2027; the fifth and sixth trains are part of a second phase, called North Field South.

QatarEnergy will award major onshore contracts for the second phase in Q1 2023, al-Kaabi said.

TotalEnergies previously was announced as an investor in the project with a 6.25% stake.