EasyJet trades lower after cutting profit forecast

Budget airline easyJet plc (OTCPK:EJTTF) cut its profit forecast as it warned that continued disruption to flights dims the near-term outlook.

Announcements on flight caps at Amsterdam Schiphol airport and London Gatwick airport last week contributed to the airline's decision to consolidate some flights. Q3 capacity is now expected to be about 87% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019 vs. a prior forecast for 90%.

EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) also warned the ongoing operational disruption would lead to higher crew costs and airport charges.

"Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airport," noted easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

Of course, the airline is also battling through high fuel and labor costs.

Investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown weighed in on the development by saying that despite the near-term pressures, strong summer travel demand bodes well for the future.

Analyst Sophie Lund-Yates: "The industry has been hit by a PR firestorm, as scaled back workforces buckle under the weight of returning demand, leading to last minute cancellations. easyJet has now announced plans to consolidate its planned departure list, with hopes most customers will be able to rebook without changing their leaving date. From a financial perspective, these plans are going to prolong total recovery for easyJet."

Shares of easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) fell 2.81% in London trading on Monday.

