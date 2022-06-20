Netflix halts production of TV series after two actors are killed in auto accident in Mexico
Jun. 20, 2022 5:17 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has halted production of its upcoming series "The Chosen One after two of the show's actors died in what the company called a "tragic accident" while working on the series in Mexico.
- Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died after a van they were riding to an airport in Santa Rosalia-Loreto crashed and flipped over on June 16. Four other people were injured in the crash. Deadline cited a statement from Netflix (NFLX) in which the company said it was "deeply saddened" by the actors' deaths.
- According to Deadline, Netflix (NFLX) said has temporarily shut down production on The Chosen One while an investigation into the fatal accident is conducted. De
- The series, based on a set of comic books by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, centers around a 12-year-old body who discovers that he is the returned Jesus Christ is and charged with saving humanity.
