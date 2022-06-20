Netflix halts production of TV series after two actors are killed in auto accident in Mexico

Jun. 20, 2022 5:17 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments

A Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Netflix app with a hand. Netflix dominates Golden Globe Nominations. Illustrative

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has halted production of its upcoming series "The Chosen One after two of the show's actors died in what the company called a "tragic accident" while working on the series in Mexico.
  • Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died after a van they were riding to an airport in Santa Rosalia-Loreto crashed and flipped over on June 16. Four other people were injured in the crash. Deadline cited a statement from Netflix (NFLX) in which the company said it was "deeply saddened" by the actors' deaths.
  • According to Deadline, Netflix (NFLX) said has temporarily shut down production on The Chosen One while an investigation into the fatal accident is conducted. De
  • The series, based on a set of comic books by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, centers around a 12-year-old body who discovers that he is the returned Jesus Christ is and charged with saving humanity.
  • Last week, Netflix (NFLX) shares got a boost after Cowen analyst John Blackledge gave a positive assessment of the company's ability to benefit from adding an advertising-supported subscription option.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.