Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) said on Monday it agreed to acquire Clif Bar & Company, a California-based maker of energy bars with organic ingredients, for $2.9B plus unspecified contingent earnout consideration.

Mondelez (MDLZ) said the acquisition of bar brands Clif, Luna and Clif Kid will expand its global snack bar business to more than $1B.

The company said the deal will build on its continued prioritization of fast-growing snacking segments in key geographies.

Mondelez (MDLZ) was one of three consumer staples names recently listed by Goldman Sachs as stable stocks to own in the current uncertain market.