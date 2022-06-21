Adtech firm Tremor said in talks to buy rival business from Singtel
Jun. 20, 2022 8:37 PM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Adtech firm Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) is said in talks to buy a rival adtech business from Singtel.
- Tremor (TRMR) is advanced discussions to purchase adtech business Amobee from Singtel for more than £165m, according to a Sky News report. Singtel hired investment bank Moelis to explore options for Amobee just over a year ago. A deal may reached in the next two weeks.
- The report comes after a Betaville "uncooked alert" two weeks ago speculated that an unidentified company may be interested in pursuing a purchase of Tremor (TRMR).
- Sky News reported in November that Tremor International (TRMR) held talks with a private equity firm about a potential takeover. Tremor reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the PE firm.