Japan +2.49%.

China +0.07%.

Hong Kong +1.67%

Australia +1.41%. Australia data - weekly consumer confidence +1.6% after the -7.6% prior week.

RBA Gov. Lowe says will discuss 25bp or 50bp interest rate hike at July meeting (July 5).

The Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said in a speech that he expected inflation in Australia to peak at around 7% by the end of the year as pandemic-related supply chain disruptions resolve.

Lowe said monetary policy tightening and interest rate hikes globally would work together to drive down inflation by creating a balance between the demand and supply of goods.

India +1.42%.

South Korean exports +11% y/y (first 20 days of June).

New Zealand Q2 consumer confidence falls to 78.7 from 92.1 in Q1.

Oil prices were higher this morning with the international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.27% to $115.58 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also increased by 2.24% to $112.01 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +1.40%; S&P 500 +1.54%; Nasdaq +1.67%.