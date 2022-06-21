eXp World Holdings agrees to buy Zoocasa Realty
Jun. 21, 2022 1:34 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) agrees to acquire its uncertain deal of Canada based Zoocasa Realty and its key property, Zoocasa.com for an undisclosed financial terms.
- The addition to bolster eXp Realty’s online lead generation, home search and listings portal opportunities for Zoocasa's agents and brokers.
- Zoocasa is an award-winning consumer real estate search portal and brokerage, owned by its CEO Lauren Haw and a group of investors, who purchased Zoocasa.com from Rogers Communications in 2015.
- The deal is expected to close in July 2022.
- "We’re excited about bringing Zoocasa into the eXp World Holdings family of companies. Their experienced leadership team, technology and well-known Canadian brand will position us to create a unique portal experience, with a goal of taking home search and lead generation to the next level across North America," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO.