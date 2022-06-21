XPeng cumulative delivery reaches 200K units milestone
Jun. 21, 2022 1:58 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) said on Tuesday that XPeng Motors surpassed 200K cumulative deliveries this week, month after its local counterpart NIO delivered its 200,000th mass-produced vehicle, according to an article posted by Cnevpost.
- The model for which the 200,000th delivery was made was undisclosed by the company.
- XPeng has delivered 8,359 units in June so far. In the first five months of the year, it delivered 53,688 units.
- The milestone means user trust, and starting with the G9, XPeng's new product matrix will begin to accelerate, the company's chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng said on Weibo.
- In month of May, XPeng delivered 10,125 vehicles in May, up 12.5 percent from April and 78 percent from the same month last year.