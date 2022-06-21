XPeng cumulative delivery reaches 200K units milestone

Jun. 21, 2022

  • The Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) said on Tuesday that XPeng Motors surpassed 200K cumulative deliveries this week, month after its local counterpart NIO delivered its 200,000th mass-produced vehicle, according to an article posted by Cnevpost.
  • The model for which the 200,000th delivery was made was undisclosed by the company.
  • XPeng has delivered 8,359 units in June so far. In the first five months of the year, it delivered 53,688 units.
  • The milestone means user trust, and starting with the G9, XPeng's new product matrix will begin to accelerate, the company's chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng said on Weibo.
  • In month of May, XPeng delivered 10,125 vehicles in May, up 12.5 percent from April and 78 percent from the same month last year.
