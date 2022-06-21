Bengal Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.00, revenue of C$2.37M

Jun. 21, 2022 2:57 AM ETBengal Energy Ltd. (BNGLF), BNG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bengal Energy press release (OTCPK:BNGLF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.
  • Revenue of C$2.37M (+48.1% Y/Y).
  • Bengal generated $0.5M of funds from operations during Q4 fiscal 2022 compared to a $0.2M funds used in operations during Q4 fiscal 2021. 
  • The company's share of total production in the current quarter was 15,647 bbls of light crude oil, which is a 14% decline from the 18,222 bbls produced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The current quarter production averaged 174 bbls/day compared to 202 bbls/day produced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
