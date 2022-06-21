Former employees sue Elon Musk's Tesla over mass layoff- Reuters

Jun. 21, 2022 3:28 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ex-Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) employees have filed a lawsuit against Musk’s Telsa, alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts, according to Reuters report.
  • The lawsuit was filed by two former Tesla employees who were laid off from Tesla’s Gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada.
  • "Tesla has simply notified the employees that their terminations would be effective immediately," the complaint said.
  • The suit disclosed that the mass layoff affected 500 employees at the factory in Nevada during May and June without due notice constitutes a breach of the workers' rights.
  • The lawsuit is also seeking class action status by hoping to include all employees that were laid off by Tesla in May and June.
  • The employees who were fired this month from Tesla’s battery factory near Reno, Nevada, allege Tesla did not comply with the 60-day notification requirement under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
  • Earlier this month, Musk warned of 10% job cuts at Tesla in a company email and said he believed the U.S. is already under recession.
