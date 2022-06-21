KBR JV awarded contract by BP Exploration for SDA platform
Jun. 21, 2022 3:56 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) said on Monday that its SOCAR-KBR joint venture has been awarded a front-end engineering design, turnaround engineering, and procurement support services contract by BP Exploration for the Shah Deniz Alpha platform in Azerbaijan.
- The project to significantly reduce SDA's overall carbon footprint and increase operational efficiency, providing a robust, long-term, high-availability power supply.
- Under the contract, SOCAR-KBR will be responsible for the FEED services for decommissioning the existing five main power generators on the SDA platform.
- The project will be delivered from SOCAR-KBR's Baku office to maximize local execution, with specialist subject matter expert support provided from KBR's London operations.