Himax Technologies cuts revenues and EPS outlook for Q2
Jun. 21, 2022 4:08 AM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) said on Monday that it has lowered second quarter revenues and EPS guidance provided on May 12, 2022 on account of weaker macro environment and slowing end market demands, resulting from recent interest rate hikes and inflationary pressure.
- Revenues are expected to decrease 22% - 27% sequentially, lower than the previous guidance of 16% - 20% sequential decline vs. consensus decline of 1.2% Y/Y.
- Gross margin is expected to be around 43.0% to 45.0%, the same as previous guidance.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted ADS are expected to be in the range of 40.0 cents to 45.0 cents, lower than the previous guidance of 45.0 cents to 50.0 cents vs. consensus of $0.58.
- GAAP earnings per diluted ADS are expected to be in the range of 36.5 cents to 41.5 cents, lower than the previous guidance of 41.5 cents to 46.5 cents.
- The company will provide its full financial report with investors and analysts at the next conference call in August.